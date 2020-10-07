New Holiday Movies for Hallmark Channel & Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

ADVERTISEMENT

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are presenting four new Christmas movies that are set to debut later this month.

Premiering on Hallmark Channel on October 24 and 25, respectively, are Jingle Bell Bride and Chateau Christmas, from the network’s Countdown to Christmas holiday slate. Jingle Bell Bride, starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr., centers on wedding planner Jessica Perez, travels to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client and is charmed by the small-town during Christmas—as well as the handsome local helping her. In Chateau Christmas, Margot (Merrit Patterson), a world-renowned pianist, returns to Chateau Newhaus to spend the holidays with her family and is reunited with an ex (Luke Macfarlane), who helps her rediscover her passion for music.

Christmas Tree Lane and Deliver by Christmas will bow on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the network’s Miracles of Christmas programming event. Music store owner Meg (Alicia Witt) leads the community effort to save the Christmas Tree Lane shopping district from redevelopment and finds herself falling for Nate (Andrew Walker), a recent acquaintance, in Christmas Tree Lane. Starring Alvina August and Eion Baliey, Deliver by Christmas, sees bakery owner Molly meet Josh (Bailey), a widower who recently moved to town with his young son—while also being charmed by a mysterious client she’s never met in person who she doesn’t realize is the same man.