Spotlight: all3media international

From its fall slate, all3media international is presenting content across scripted, non-scripted and formats.

Leading the highlights, Little Mix The Search is a talent competition hosted by the eponymous girl group. “It feels authentic, and the message is positive,” says Sally Habbershaw, the company’s executive VP for the Americas. “I love the fact that it’s a group of young women who originated by the same means and are making the decisions.”

The all3media international factual highlight Sex Traffickers, produced by Story Films, follows an ops team that is tracking a global sex-trafficking racket. The Cube, which is returning in both the U.K. and U.S., is looking for a home in key Latin American territories, says Habbershaw.

Roadkill, starring Hugh Laurie and Helen McCrory and produced by The Forge, is a four-part political thriller for BBC One and Masterpiece on PBS that all3media international is highlighting. All Creatures Great and Small, based on the James Herriot novels and produced by Playground for Channel 5 and Masterpiece on PBS, “is the perfect antidote to our challenging times, with beautiful scenery, heartfelt stories and fantastic performances that bring 1930s Yorkshire to life on-screen,” says David Swetman, senior VP of scripted content at all3media international.

David Tennant plays serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the three-part true-crime drama Des from New Pictures for ITV.

“We’re excited to have a full slate for MIPCOM despite the disruption the industry has faced this year,” says Swetman.

“How we connect may have changed, but what hasn’t changed is the excellent content we will be sharing,” Habbershaw says.