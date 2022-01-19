FilmRise Names VP of International Sales

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry veteran Emilia Nuccio has been appointed to the newly created role of VP of international sales for FilmRise.

Nuccio will oversee all international deals and be responsible for selling the FilmRise catalog, new releases and FilmRise co-productions into the international marketplace.

Throughout her career, Nuccio has served as senior VP of sales at Dynamic Television; senior VP and later president of international sales at Echo Bridge; VP and then president of international program and licensing sales at Itsy Bitsy Entertainment Company; in Latin America Sales at BBC Worldwide Americas; international director of sales at Televisa and more.

In 2001, Nuccio founded her own company, Enoro Media, and continues to serve on the board of directors of the Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “We are thrilled to have Emilia bring her unmatched knowledge of the international sales marketplace to FilmRise. Her innovative approach and strategic expertise will surely lead FilmRise to new and exciting avenues and opportunities for growth.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with such an innovative company like FilmRise which continues to grow in the digital arena like no other,” added Nuccio. “I’m honored to be joining such a team of highly skilled and experienced executives.”