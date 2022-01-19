DAZN Launches Studio to Drive Original Content

ADVERTISEMENT

The sports streaming service DAZN has ramped up investment in its global original production strategy with the launch of a content development arm, DAZN Studios.

DAZN Studios will bolster the company’s ability to create development deals, sell and license its original sports documentaries, series and films and explore new production opportunities. It will launch as the streaming service unveils its global original content slate for 2022, featuring a lineup of global sporting icons, including Ronaldo Nazario de Lima and Diego Maradona.

The 2022 slate features Green Lions, a feature-length documentary that explores the inspiring untold story of Cameroon’s 1990 World Cup heroes. Maradona: The Fall is a look behind the scenes at one of the biggest controversies in World Cup history. Ronnie marks the second production from DAZN’s three-project development deal with Brazilian football icon Ronaldo. The feature-length documentary explores Ronaldo Nazario de Lima’s World Cup career. Meanwhile, La Guerra Civil, directed by Eva Longoria Bastón, will premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2022.

DAZN’s COO, Ed McCarthy, said, “Sport has the power to inspire and connect people around the world, and evocative storytelling can bring us closer to its beating heart. DAZN Studios is going to enable us to broaden our original programming offering with productions that not only drive deeper engagement with fans but create opportunities via licensing, distribution, advertising and commissions. We know that the way we tell stories never stops evolving. We already work with some of the biggest names and organizations in sport and film today, but as DAZN continues to grow, we also want to enable the next generation of filmmakers and invest in the future talent of sports storytelling.”

“We are incredibly excited to be working with the next generation of creators and giving them an environment to do what they do best: create engaging and innovative productions,” added DAZN’s executive VP of global commissioning and original content, Grant Best. “DAZN Studios will be a space where artists have the space to be creative and produce documentaries, series and films all in the world of sport.”