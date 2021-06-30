FilmRise Acquires Rights to Dark Blood with John Leguizamo

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has picked up the North and South American distribution rights to Dark Blood, starring John Leguizamo.

In Dark Blood, Misael (Leguizamo) is imprisoned and waiting to be sentenced for a revenge crime against the man who killed his child. During his confinement, he must adapt to a new life of abuse, including injury and humiliation by guards and other prisoners. As Misael’s former life starts to become a distant memory, he finds affection and companionship in prison dog Sarna.

Per the deal, FilmRise has the theatrical, digital and broadcast rights in North and Sound America for Dark Blood, directed by Colombian filmmaker Harold Trompetero. The film will have its North American premiere this September coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Danny Fisher, president and CEO at FilmRise, said: “John Leguizamo’s performance in Dark Blood is a tour de force. The power, fear and compassion that Trompetero evokes through Leguizamo’s performance is a testament to his impressive directing skills. Dark Blood is an exceptional addition to FilmRise’s growing Spanish-language film collection.”