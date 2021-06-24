Thursday, June 24, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Dan Harmon, Nathan Pyle Adapting Strange Planet for Apple TV+

Dan Harmon, Nathan Pyle Adapting Strange Planet for Apple TV+

Kristin Brzoznowski 4 mins ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for Strange Planet, a new animated series from Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) and Nathan Pyle, who created the webcomic and graphic novels of the same name.

Strange Planet tells profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own. It is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman, Final Space). Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico executive produce for ShadowMachine. Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle also serve as executive producers on the project. Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

ViacomCBS Restructures Streaming Content Team

ViacomCBS is putting in place an enhanced content leadership structure for its global streaming services, with Showtime's David Nevins to serve as chief content officer for scripted originals at Paramount+.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.