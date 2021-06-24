Dan Harmon, Nathan Pyle Adapting Strange Planet for Apple TV+

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for Strange Planet, a new animated series from Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) and Nathan Pyle, who created the webcomic and graphic novels of the same name.

Strange Planet tells profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own. It is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman, Final Space). Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico executive produce for ShadowMachine. Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle also serve as executive producers on the project. Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner.