ViacomCBS Restructures Streaming Content Team

ViacomCBS is putting in place an enhanced content leadership structure for its global streaming services, with Showtime’s David Nevins to serve as chief content officer for scripted originals at Paramount+.

The new structure elevates each of ViacomCBS’s global content leaders to oversee their respective genres within Paramount+, while appointing Tanya Giles as a centralized programming head to chart content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally.

Giles, currently general manager of MTV Entertainment Group, will become chief programming officer for streaming. She will report to Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, will also serve as chief content officer for news and sports at Paramount+.

Jim Gianopulos, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, will also serve as chief content officer for movies at Paramount+.

Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, will also serve as chief content officer of music for Paramount+.

Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation at Paramount+.

Nevins, who will also serve as chief content officer of scripted originals for Paramount+, will responsible for building on Paramount+’s strong track record of scripted originals, including both dramas and comedies.

Nicole Clemens will expand her responsibilities as president of Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) to include president of Paramount+ original scripted series.

Brian Robbins, president of kids and family entertainment, will also serve as chief content officer of kids and family for Paramount+.

Kelly Day, president of streaming and chief operating officer of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), will work closely with Giles and ViacomCBS’s content leaders to ensure the company is executing against its global streaming strategy. Day will continue to report to Ryan and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of VCNI.

Scott Mills will continue to oversee BET+ in his capacity as president of BET, reporting to Nevins.

“The strong launch and early months of Paramount+ have demonstrated the power and potential of our platform, as well as audiences’ appetite for a broad and diverse array of content, all in one place,” said Bob Bakish, president and CEO, ViacomCBS. “The moves we are making today will accelerate that mission by putting ViacomCBS’ most powerful assets—world-class content, iconic brands, global infrastructure and expertise, and the best talent in the business today—behind our platforms as we pursue the global opportunity in streaming. Together, our leaders will ensure that we’re delivering to audiences the very best our streaming platforms have to offer, with must-watch content across every genre and market we operate in.”

Ryan said, “Tanya is a stellar media executive who brings a deep familiarity with our brands and audiences, as well as an unmatched talent for harnessing data to make high-impact programming decisions. Our content leaders know their genres better than anyone and have been integral to building a strong slate for Paramount+ and growing its audience. Our new structure will enable us to tap into their collective expertise even more effectively, further cementing Paramount+ as a true super service that delivers the content audiences love, all in one place.”