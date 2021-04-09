Cineflix Rights Reveals Scripted & Factual MIPTV Catalog

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Rights has unveiled its programming slate for MIPTV 2021, including the procedural crime drama Whitstable Pearl.

Whitstable Pearl, produced by Buccaneer Media for AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, is set in the English seaside town of Whitstable, where Pearl Nolan divides her time between her restaurant and solving crimes. Alongside Pearl is DCI Mike McGuire, her on-off rival and love interest. Produced by Elephant for TF1 in France, Rebecca is a fast-paced thriller based on the international hit series Marcella. Cineflix Rights will also be showcasing returning seasons of Wynonna Earp, Coroner, Marcella and An Ordinary Woman.

On the factual side, Cineflix Rights’ catalog includes Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer, from Nutopia for PBS. It reveals the little-known stories of the innovations in science and medicine that have doubled the human lifespan in less than a century, celebrating the unsung heroes of public health. From Cream Productions for CNN, The Story of Late Night takes viewers on a journey through late-night television’s most memorable moments. There are also the returning seasons of My Big Family Farm, World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys, Storm Stories: The Next Chapter, Step Up to the Plate, Inside Taronga Zoo and Homicide: Hours to Kill.

Chris Bonney, CEO of Rights for Cineflix Media, said: “This will be my final Cineflix Rights launch slate at MIPTV, and I believe it’s the strongest yet. Our latest scripted acquisitions represent the best of U.K. and international talent, with a range of gripping crime drama. On the factual side, fascinating new blue-chip science and history documentaries sit together with returning seasons of proven hits and escapist entertainment to provide something for every buyer.”