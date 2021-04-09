MIPTV Spotlight: FilmRise

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube’s Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr Beast, performs outrageous and charitable stunts and challenges in the FilmRise series Mr Beast.

In the drama feature Broken Diamonds, twenty-something writer Scott Weaver is forced to temporarily take in his mentally ill sister, Cindy.

The documentary Rewind uncovers the abuse Sasha Joseph Neulinger and his sister suffered at the hands of three members of their extended family and exposes the vile mistreatment that has touched generations.

“Whether through philanthropy awareness or top-notch storytelling, our programs appeal to a diverse set of fans with a wide range of interests by integrating universal values into kids’, reality and gaming content enjoyed by millions,” says Melissa Wohl, head of sales at FilmRise.

“Each of our programs highlights the importance of human connection and the need to put a spotlight on issues affecting people across the globe,” adds Wohl.

Among the kids’ programs on the FilmRise slate are Preston & Brianna, Lilly’s Light: The Movie and The New Howdy Doody Show.

“Our programs offer universally appealing stories to preschool and Gen Z audiences around the world by highlighting the life lessons, games, experiences and topics they seek out no matter where they live,” says Danny Fisher, president and CEO. “Kids can watch YouTube sensations Preston and Brianna play the world’s most popular video games, sing along with the lighthouse gang in the musical Lilly’s Light: The Movie, where life is full of possibilities, or play along with Howdy Doody, the iconic puppet personality that transcends borders.”

Fisher adds that FilmRise is the largest and fastest-growing independently owned provider of streaming content in the world.

“FilmRise has what kids around the world love,” says Fisher.