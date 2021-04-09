MIPTV Spotlight: Beyond Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Saffron Cherry TV for Channel 5’s Milkshake! in the U.K., The World According to Grandpa is a colorful new kids’ series on offer from Beyond Rights for 3- to 7-year-olds.

The World According to Grandpa blends live action and animation to follow the adventures as Grandpa whisks one of his four grandchildren away in each episode. “The series is uniquely designed for local reversioning of the live-action elements, if preferred, so this will only serve to enhance its appeal to buyers,” says Connie Hodson, Beyond Rights’ head of partnerships and business development.

Hodson adds, “The World According to Grandpa is a warm, witty and fantastic-looking series, and it is very funny, which really adds to the appeal.”

The company’s kids’ catalog also includes a new season of Ace My Space, a Tailored Films production for RTÉ. In the series, YouTube stars Sean Treacy (aka Stellar Sean) and Mary-Claire Fitzpatrick (aka MC) lead a dedicated and creative design team through bedroom makeovers.

In the factual space, Beyond Rights launched the Australian series Pooch Perfect at MIPCOM and heads to MIPTV with a new U.K. version. “Buyers are going to love Pooch Perfect—whether it’s the new ready-made series for BBC One or the format—as it combines our great love of dogs with the huge popularity of competition shows and makes for perfect family viewing,” says Hodson.

Saved & Remade sees neglected items transformed, while Countdown to War looks at the run-up to World War II through the eyes of Adolf Hitler.

“We want buyers to know that we are a reliable partner with significant volume and a constantly refreshed catalog,” adds Hodson.