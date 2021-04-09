AMC Networks Realigns Team with Streaming Focus

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks has elevated and expanded the roles and responsibilities of three executives as part of a reorientation around its streaming services.

Courtney Thomasma, most recently executive director of BBC America, is shifting to a new role as general manager of AMC+, the company’s premium streaming bundle. She will report to Miguel Penella, AMC Networks’ president of SVOD.

Matt Graham, currently general manager of Acorn TV, has added oversight responsibility for the Sundance Now streaming service as its general manager. He will continue to report to Penella.

Blake Callaway, who has been executive director of the IFC and SundanceTV television networks, has added oversight of BBC America to his remit as general manager of all three networks, working closely with BBC Studios. He will continue to report to Ed Carroll, chief operating officer of AMC Networks.

“Courtney, Matt and Blake are accomplished leaders who have all made meaningful contributions to the success of our company, particularly through their dynamic oversight of many of our most important brands and businesses,” Carroll said. “We are pleased to recognize their contributions with these expanded roles, as we continue to reorient our company around our targeted streaming services and delivering our high-quality original content to viewers on an expanding array of platforms.”