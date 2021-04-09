Friday, April 9, 2021
FilmRise Ups Melissa Wohl to SVP, Head of Sales

Chelsea Regan 4 hours ago Top Stories


FilmRise has promoted Melissa Wohl to the post of senior VP and head of sales at the company.

In her new role, Wohl will continue to lead the company’s domestic and international sales activities across all broadcast and digital platforms alongside her expanding team.

Since joining the company in 2017, Melissa has been pivotal in bringing in and establishing ongoing relationships with such streaming services as Pluto TV, Tubi, XUMO, Rakuten and Samsung TV Plus, among many others. Prior to joining FilmRise, Wohl served as senior VP of worldwide distribution at Content Media.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said: “Melissa’s insight and knowledge of the broadcast and digital industry have been instrumental to FilmRise’s exponential growth within the past 4 years. Her leadership has allowed the company to move into exciting territories and platforms and we look forward to her leading us into new directions.”











About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

