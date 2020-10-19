Channing Dungey Tapped to Lead Warner Bros. Television Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Channing Dungey has been named as the new chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, succeeding Peter Roth.

Effective early 2021, Dungey will take the reins at Warner Bros. Television Group, reporting to Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group.

“This is a homecoming of sorts for Channing, who was a production executive at Warner Bros. early in her career, and we’re excited to have her rejoin the studio,” said Sarnoff. “Channing is one of the most talented, visionary, creative and respected executives working in television today. She has impeccable taste, a breadth of experience covering all platforms and genres, incredible relationships across the creative community and a keen sense of what’s next and how best to get it to audiences. She’s a great choice to lead the television group as it continues to grow its production operations for HBO Max, while also maintaining its standing as the industry’s leading independent supplier of programming to all outlets.”

“The Warner Bros. Television Group is the recognized industry leader in content creation and a true destination for talent based on its ability to produce across all genres and for all outlets,” said Dungey. “I’m thrilled to be joining the company at such a pivotal time in its history and look forward to working with my new colleagues at Warner Bros. and across the Studios and Networks Group to build on the incredible work of my predecessor, Peter Roth. This is such an electric time in our industry, and we have so much opportunity available to us between Warner Bros.’ core businesses and HBO Max, I cannot wait to dive in.”

Dungey was most recently VP of original series at Netflix. Previously, she served as president of ABC Entertainment.