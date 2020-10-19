World Screen to Launch Four New Online Platforms in November

ADVERTISEMENT

Accelerating its efforts to serve the needs of the content business, World Screen is launching four state-of-the-art new services in November: World Screen Premieres and World Screen Festivals for our English-language readers, and TV Latina Premieres and TV Latina Festivales for our community of Spanish-language users.

World Screen Premieres and TV Latina Premieres will deliver high-definition showcases of new series, both live and on-demand, on a secure, encrypted, password-protected website. Companies that utilize World Screen Premieres and TV Latina Premieres will have the option to have a member of the World Screen or TV Latina editorial teams moderate a panel discussion with the creators, cast or executives involved. These panels will be featured before or after the premieres, and will also be promoted across the suite of World Screen and TV Latina platforms, including daily and weekly newsletters and interactive digital editions.

World Screen Festivals and TV Latina Festivales will host events focused on the key trends at play in the media business. Registered guests will be able to watch the sessions live and on-demand. Our inaugural festival, on the streaming revolution in Latin America, will take place on November 10, 11 and 12. Information on how to register will be announced soon. World Screen Festivals and TV Latina Festivales will feature a range of sponsorship opportunities, including branding on promotional materials and pre-roll video spots.

“We are excited to launch these new services, which will vastly expand and improve our ability to serve the industry,” says Ricardo Guise, the president and publisher of World Screen. “We will be announcing additional events early next year.”

“While we cannot wait to get back to live events, we’re excited about the opportunity to serve our readers across the globe with a series of top-notch virtual festivals, tapping into the knowledge and expertise of our industry-leading editorial team,” adds Mansha Daswani, the editor of World Screen.