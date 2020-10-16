Peter Roth Stepping Down from Warner Bros. Television Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Roth will be stepping down from his responsibilities as chairman of the Warner Bros. Television Group in early 2021.

Roth joined the company in March 1999 as president of Warner Bros. Television. During his more than two decades atop the studio’s TV production business, 32 scripted prime-time series developed under his leadership have reached the coveted 100-episode milestone. He has been responsible for signing a number of landmark exclusive overall deals with key producers, including Chuck Lorre, Greg Berlanti, J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot Productions, Ava DuVernay, John Wells, Damon Lindelof, Mindy Kaling, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Elizabeth Banks, Bruno Heller, Michael Patrick King and Robert Zemeckis.

“Peter and I have been meeting for some time about this, and while there’s never a great moment to say goodbye, he felt that this was the right time to transition in a new leader for the group,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “He’s delivered hundreds of shows, thousands of episodes, millions of viewers, with one singular vision—to work with the best people and to make the best television series. In addition to being well respected by his colleagues and competitors, actors, writers, directors and producers, he is the force behind iconic, pop-culture-defining television shows we all know and love, including The West Wing, The Big Bang Theory, Gilmore Girls, Two and a Half Men, Gossip Girl, Supernatural, The Flash and countless others. We’re thankful for his contributions to our company and wish him the very best.”

“Working at Warner Bros. has been the greatest, most meaningful, most rewarding experience of my career,” said Roth. “For the past 22 years, I have had the privilege to be associated with some of the most inspiring creative talent, the most impactful television series and the most dedicated and passionate people I have ever known. It has long been my dream to be able to say farewell at the right time in the right way and for the right reason. I’m grateful to Ann Sarnoff for giving me that opportunity and to my Warner Bros. colleagues, past and present, for giving me what has been the gift of a lifetime. I look forward to the next chapter of my career and remaining connected to those people who have meant so much to me.”