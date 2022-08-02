BBC Studios Creates New Executive Roles in North America

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has made two new New York-based appointments, including tapping Janet Brown for North America and LatAm and promoting Tara Maitra.

Janet Brown joins the company as president of content distribution for North America and Latin America. Brown joins from Gunpowder & Sky and will now be charged with creating a vision and setting a strategic direction to drive continued growth across BBC Studios’ diversified commercial business in North America and LatAm.

Tara Maitra has been promoted to chief commercial officer for global distribution. Maitra joined the company in January 2021 as chief commercial officer for BBC Studios Americas. Her promotion now sees her charged with oversight for global syndication and advertising sales, including BBC Studios’ digital news properties and the World News TV channel (excluding U.K. and Ireland), business transformation and digital business development. With the creation of this new position, global syndication and advertising sales are now brought together for the first time under one leader.

Brown and Maitra will be based in New York and report directly to Rebecca Glashow, CEO of global distribution.

“Janet is a proven dealmaker across content distribution spanning all formats and genres, and I’m thrilled to be adding her to our team,” said Glashow. “North America and LatAm are very strong, growing markets for BBC Studios, and we have only begun to tap into our potential. She joins a group of exceptionally talented executives, including Tara, whose new responsibilities reflect the growing global demand for our content and the broad array of new opportunities and partnerships we continue to explore around the world.”