DNEG Promotes for Creative Director Role

DNEG, a visual effects (VFX) and animation studio, has elevated Chas Jarrett to creative director.

Jarrett, who joined DNEG as senior VFX supervisor in 2019, has credits that range from Disney’s live-action Aladdin (2019) to Logan, Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes films and Sweeney Todd for Tim Burton. He was a co-founder of the boutique VFX house BlueBolt VFX and previously served on the executive committee of visual effects company MPC.

At DNEG, Jarrett will partner with directors and filmmakers to leverage DNEG’s creative capabilities and technology in service of their projects while helping to maintain and build upon the company’s strong working relationships with its studio clients. Jarrett will also nurture and support the progression and development of DNEG’s talented artists and represent DNEG’s creative teams at the executive level.

DNEG Group President, VFX and Stereo, Josh Jaggars said, “Congratulations to Chas on his well-deserved promotion to creative director of DNEG. He is an outstanding leader and a fine role model for our creative teams, with a talent for developing strong relationships with filmmakers. Chas is an important addition to DNEG’s executive leadership team, and I am looking forward to working closely with him to ensure that our creative output remains second-to-none.”

Jarrett said, “DNEG has an incredible brand and reputation in our industry. Part of my new responsibilities as Creative Director will be to ensure that DNEG maintains its position as the go-to house for incredibly realistic, huge-scale visual effects while also expanding our capabilities to bring new and enhanced specialisms and technologies to our filmmaking partners. Equally important to me is the nurturing of our teams of highly skilled creatives across the globe. I will be focused on ensuring that our creative teams have the structure and support necessary to continue delivering the amazing, industry-leading work that DNEG is known for.”

Jarrett succeeds Paul Franklin, a two-time Oscar-winning VFX supervisor, who will continue to provide guidance and direction to DNEG’s clients and teams as visual effects consultant.

Franklin added, “This is a very well-deserved promotion for Chas, who has a wealth of experience at the highest levels of VFX supervision. I am confident that the DNEG creative director post is in very capable hands. Personally, I’m incredibly excited to have this opportunity to press forward with the original projects that we have been developing and to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with new creative technologies, including virtual production, which is creating some game-changing opportunities for filmmakers.”

DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra said, “I wish to extend my thanks to Paul Franklin, who has been instrumental in building DNEG’s reputation as one of the world’s leading visual effects companies since the very beginnings of the company. I am delighted that Paul will continue to be an important part of the culture of excellence here at DNEG while also taking this opportunity to move forward with the many exciting new filmmaking projects that he has in development.”