DNEG Hires Academy Award Winner Janek Sirrs

DNEG has tapped Oscar-winning VFX producer Janek Sirrs (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: Far from Home) as visual effects supervisor.

Sirrs received the Academy and BAFTA Awards for best special effects for his work on The Matrix and received two additional Oscar nominations for The Avengers and Iron Man 2. He was also nominated for two more BAFTAs for The Avengers and Batman Begins.

Other projects Sirrs has worked on are Spider-Man: Homecoming, Terminator Genisys and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Sirrs joins DNEG with more than three decades of experience in the film industry and will be based at the company’s Los Angeles studio.

“I am proud to announce that Janek Sirrs is joining DNEG’s creative leadership team,” said Namit Malhotra, chairman and CEO of DNEG. “I have admired Janek’s work for many years, and he is a truly outstanding creative leader who pushes the boundaries of what is possible on all of his projects. There are huge opportunities ahead for DNEG as we drive our company forward in a world of technological advancement and new creative possibilities, and I am delighted that Janek is on board as an important part of the DNEG creative team that is helping to lead that charge.”

Sirrs added, “As a client-side supervisor, I have worked with DNEG for more than 20 years, all the way back to Batman Begins and Mission: Impossible II. I am a big fan of the company’s work and its ethos. This new extension of my relationship with DNEG is incredibly exciting for me, as it allows even closer collaboration with DNEG’s talented teams, and the opportunity to develop groundbreaking and unconventional ideas, concepts and approaches. One of my goals in designing and world-building for movies is to create something that has never been seen before, and I am looking forward to working with interesting and esoteric filmmakers to help bring a different take and a unique approach to the craft of storytelling.”