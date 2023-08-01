BBC Player Heads to Taiwan

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Player is headed to Taiwan via a deal between BBC Studios and Taiwan Mobile’s MyVideo streaming service.

The SVOD service features six BBC Studios brands—BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, BBC First, BBC Brit, BBC Kids and CBeebies—delivering some 3,000 hours of content. It is available in three other Asian markets: Singapore, Malaysia and India.

Phil Hardman, senior VP and general manager of BBC Studios Asia, said, “It’s exciting to be expanding our partnership with MyVideo to bring the most incredible BBC content to audiences in Taiwan. Working closely with our partners in each market, we tailor our content strategy to bring the best of BBC Studios’ high-quality content so that we can give viewers a unique and customized viewing experience with BBC PLAYER. We use insights into the audience’s viewing habits, favorite genres and local culture to shape our offer and we feel confident that Taiwan viewers will enjoy the specially curated offering for them.”

Daphne Lee, VP of of new media business at Taiwan Mobile, added: “We are very pleased that the partnership between BBC Studios and MyVideo has continued and further expanded the collaboration, together bringing in the most comprehensive BBC content catalog to OTT viewers in Taiwan. In addition to the long-standing support of local content, MyVideo is also committed to catering to the viewing demands of all ages to become the top choice OTT service platform for the entire family. Today, in continued partnership with BBC Studios, MyVideo is proud to introduce BBC Player to Taiwan viewers with the award-winning and highly regarded productions from the ever-growing BBC Studios catalog.”