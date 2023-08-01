Max Launches OWN Hub

ADVERTISEMENT

Max has launched the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network hub on its platform in the U.S., featuring the Love & Marriage franchise, Belle Collective and more.

Among the popular OWN series now available to U.S. Max subscribers are Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Love & Marriage: DC, Ready to Love, Belle Collective and Put a Ring on It. In all, there are more than 500 episodes of original content from across the catalog, such as previous seasons of Iyanla: Fix My Life, Super Soul Sunday and The Great Soul Food Cook-Off. Scripted series available include All Rise and David Makes Man, as well as a sampling of OWN’s spotlight series such as Oprah and 100 Black Fathers and Oprah and Quinta Brunson.

“Our mission at OWN is to deliver programming that serves the female Black viewer, and this cross-portfolio collaboration presents a terrific opportunity to expand on that mission,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “OWN’s premium content will not only be available to our current fans, but it will also be available to a whole new audience that can easily access our programming with this dedicated hub.”

“OWN’s incredible and diverse programming adds power and depth to Max’s roster of brands, bringing a variety of series and genres to an unparalleled lineup within our Brand Spotlight, such as HBO, Max Originals, Discovery, Magnolia Network and so much more,” said Lisa Holme, senior VP of global content strategy, analysis, merchandising and podcasts.