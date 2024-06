ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Weinstein has been appointed co-CEO of 3 Arts Entertainment and senior advisor to the office of the CEO at Lionsgate.

As co-CEO of 3 Arts, Weinstein joins 3 Arts’ leadership team in managing the company’s operations and extending its capabilities into synergistic new areas that continue to benefit its clients. In his role as senior advisor to the office of the CEO at Lionsgate, he will also work closely with Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and the rest of the studio’s management team to help spearhead growth initiatives for its other businesses.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Weinstein served as President and COO of Bad Robot, formed by filmmaker J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Mission Impossible).

“Brian is an entrepreneurial executive with the background and skills to work with 3 Arts leadership in continuing their company’s dynamic growth,” said Feltheimer. “3 Arts is an integral part of our talent strategy and a driver of content creation. Their unique combination of talent management and production expertise puts them at the forefront of capitalizing on opportunities for the talent business. I also want to welcome Brian to the Lionsgate team in his capacity as senior advisor.”

“As our industry continues to evolve, we are always looking to bring more creative opportunities to our clients that keep them a step ahead,” said the 3 Arts partners. “Brian’s focus and accomplishments at Bad Robot and CAA make him a perfect fit to help guide us in continuing to grow the business in areas of proven strength.”

“The partners at 3 Arts have built a world-class management firm positioned to diversify and capitalize on our industry’s current disruption,” said Weinstein. “At Lionsgate, I can’t wait to help the company continue to navigate the evolving media landscape and to contribute to its highly entrepreneurial culture, commitment to excellence and spirit of innovation.”