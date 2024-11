ADVERTISEMENT

The American Film Market (AFM) is set to raise the curtain on its 45th edition in Las Vegas from November 5 through 10, with participants confirmed from 80 countries.

Physical exhibition space for market sold out last month, and AFM will open with 286 sales, production and distribution companies, along with international trade organizations, film commissions and national umbrella stands from 34 countries.

Exhibitors include A24, AGC Studios, Altitude Film Sales, Anton, Arclight Films, Bankside Films, Beta Cinema, Black Bear, Blue Fox Entertainment, Capstone Global, Charades, CJ ENM, Cornerstone, Embankment Films Limited, FILMAX, Film Mode Entertainment, FilmNation, Gaumont, GOODFELLAS/Wild Bunch International, Gravitas Ventures, HanWay Films, Lakeshore, Lionsgate, Mister Smith, NEON, Odin’s Eye Entertainment, Pathé Films, STUDIOCANAL, Toei Company, Trust Nordisk, The Veterans, Voltage Pictures, WME Independent and XYZ Films, among many others.

Countries, including China, France, Germany, Italy, Romania and Thailand, will host dedicated umbrella stands showcasing national companies and producers. In addition, LocationEXPO at AFM will welcome film commissions, government agencies and production service companies from the U.S. and Barbados, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

Alongside the sales and licensing activity, LocationExpo and Screenings, The AFM Sessions presented by Wrapbook & Film Hawaii, will present 100 leaders, experts and influencers on 30 panels and presentations across two stages. A key attraction of this year’s sessions, The Innovators will welcome Stuart Ford, chairman and CEO of AGC Studios, and Sébastien Raybaud, founder and CEO of Anton, to the stage on November 7 for one-on-one interviews.

Session highlights for November 6 include From Local to Global: Developing Stories & Content for Worldwide Appeal, Finding Gold: Discovering Captivating Narratives and Essential Story Ideas for Your Next Project, Producing and Financing Films for Social Impact and Working with SAG-AFTRA as an Independent.

November 7 will also feature programs on finance and the horror genre, respectively, while November 8 will see another finance session, along with Black Culture at the Epicenter of Hollywood, Casting for Low-Budget Films and The Untold Realities of Global Film Sales: What’s Really Shaping Today’s Market? sessions.

On November 9, there will be the AFM pitch conference; a discussion with the Cineverse team, including CEO Chris McGurk, behind the recent box office success of Terrifier 3; and creating films on limited budgets.