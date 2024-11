ADVERTISEMENT

Sky has clinched a new five-year pact for the rights to air Women’s Super League matches in the U.K. and Ireland.

The five-year deal with the Women’s Professional League kicks off with the 2025/26 season. The platform will deliver 118 matches from the Women’s Super League every season, with 78 fixtures shown exclusively.

Dana Strong, group CEO of Sky, noted: “This is an incredibly exciting and significant moment for women’s sport. The longer-term partnership reflects our commitment to women’s football and provides the platform for us to keep working with the WPLL to bring in more fans, grow the game and create the most entertaining and competitive women’s football league in the world. As the home of sport, Sky is already by far the biggest investor in women’s sport in the U.K. and Ireland, and this new partnership further demonstrates our backing of elite female athletes. We look forward to telling their stories and inspiring the next generation of fans.”

With the new alliance, Sky also has the option to show matches from the Women’s Championship and Women’s League Cup, including the final. T