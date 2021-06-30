AFM Planning In-Person Event for November

ADVERTISEMENT

The American Film Market (AFM) is planning to host its annual event with an in-person marketplace in California from November 2 to 7.

“California has fully reopened, and we are optimistic that the travel restrictions still in place will be lifted soon,” the organizers said.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you back to Santa Monica to reunite with the global film community, discover the newest films and projects and connect and collaborate face-to-face with valued partners and new connections.”