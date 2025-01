ADVERTISEMENT

The American Film Market (AFM) is headed back to Los Angeles for its 46th edition, taking place from November 11 to 16.

The Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) board of directors has selected the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City as the new home of AFM, following an extensive evaluation of multiple venues across Los Angeles to meet the industry’s specific needs and size.

The newly renovated Fairmont is situated just minutes from Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Westwood and next door to the AMC Century City 15 for screenings.

“Our return to L.A. holds special significance in the aftermath of the recent devastating fires,” said Jean M. Prewitt, president and CEO of IFTA, and Clay Epstein, chairperson. “It will be heartening to gather as colleagues here once again, where AFM started, and in doing so, to take part in the rebuilding of the city that is a vital hub of our industry.”

“Over the decades, AFM has evolved from solely a transactional space into an essential event where industry leaders come together to launch the latest films and projects, assess the marketplace, share insights and stay abreast of the rapid changes shaping our business. Your feedback has underscored the importance of AFM as a gathering space and of Los Angeles as the optimal location. The Fairmont offers the location that best responds to your call for an elegant setting that maximizes convenience and encourages productivity.”