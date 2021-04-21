A+E Networks Appoints EVP of Financial & Business Planning

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has promoted Christopher Barry to the post of executive VP of financial and business planning.

In his new role, Barry will cover ad sales, distribution, global content sales, international and digital, effective immediately. He will lead the team responsible for the financial planning and analysis for all of A+E Networks’ global revenue streams, working with the various divisions to provide budgeting, forecasting, business planning and strategic support for growth initiatives and investments. Barry will report to Art Vomvas, executive VP of finance and business planning.

Barry, who most recently served as senior VP of financial and business planning at A+E Networks, joined the company as senior VP of international strategy and digital media in 2012. He was promoted to his most recent expanded role in 2016. Before joining A+E Networks, Barry was senior VP of digital media and business strategy at SundanceTV.

Vomvas said: “Throughout his nine-year tenure at A+E Networks, Christopher has proven to be a best-in-class leader in finance, and a key component to our enduring success He embodies the very best of our culture and will continue to thrive in his new position.”