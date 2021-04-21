Roku to Launch Roku Originals Brand with Quibi Content

ADVERTISEMENT

The content from Roku’s Quibi acquisition is being rebranded as Roku Originals, which will also be the brand name for future original programming for The Roku Channel.

Roku Originals will span award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series. More than 75 Roku Originals, including a dozen unreleased series, will debut for the first time on The Roku Channel this year.

“Every day, millions of viewers turn to The Roku Channel to find quality programming they love,” said Sweta Patel, VP of engagement growth marketing at Roku. “We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand—it’s relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart and Liam Hemsworth. The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.”