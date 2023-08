ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: NBCUniversal’s Matt Schnaars.

In this installment, from the FAST Festival, Matt Schnaars, president of content distribution, will outline NBCUniversal’s strategy for licensing product and building single-IP brands. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

World Screen podcast episodes will be released on Mondays and Wednesdays on all major podcast platforms.