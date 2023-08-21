Ampere: European PSBs Need Greater Support

ADVERTISEMENT

With viewer engagement slipping, especially among younger audiences, European public-service broadcasters are in need of increased support, particularly in bolstering their on-demand services, according to a new report from Ampere Analysis.

Engagement with public service media (PSM), whether linear or on-demand, has fallen by 15 percent over the last six years in Europe’s biggest markets, Ampere found in preparing its latest report, What Next for European Public Broadcasters?. Policy changes and funding cuts have made it more challenging for PSMs to respond to increased competition as they cater to their traditional audience bases, seek out new viewers and address the needs of underserved demos.

Ampere notes that while streamers have been key to Europe’s production landscape, a vibrant and healthy PSM sector is vital to the sector. ARD, ZDF, BBC, France Televisions, RTVE and RAI account for 40 percent of TV shows ordered in Europe’s largest five markets; that’s one-third of all original content spend in the region, Ampere says.

An increase in funding would be beneficial to PSMs in the short term to allow them to invest in quality content and accelerate their digital expansion plans. Ampere calls on policy-makers to consider several other measures, including multi-year funding plans to provide financial stability and independence from commercial pressures. Regulators can also initiate legislation that would guarantee PSM prominence on major TV services and new digital platforms. Allowing PSMs to engage in strategic partnerships could enhance innovation and expand their reach.

Neil Anderson, the report’s co-author and senior analyst at Ampere Analysis, noted: “The European broadcast industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by a significant shift in viewing habits. Today’s audiences expect immediate access to a vast array of content, tailored to their individual preferences, setting higher expectations for broadcasters. To gain and retain viewer attention, broadcasters must invest in production capabilities, diverse programming, and digital platforms. However, success in the PSM sector has traditionally been measured solely by audience share, leading to decisions that prioritize programming based on TV ratings. This narrow focus on ratings overlooks other crucial aspects that define the relevance and impact of PSM. These include its role in promoting cultural diversity and providing vital support to Europe’s TV production sector.”

Cyrine Amor, co-author and senior analyst, added: “Policy-makers hold the key to shaping the future of public-service media, and they need to be aligned with the changing dynamics of the industry to ensure the long-term survival and continued relevance of PSM in Europe’s TV landscape.”