WBD Appoints New Global Consumer Products & Franchises Leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has set a new structure for global brands, franchises and experiences.

Robert Oberschelp will become the new head of global consumer products. Oberschelp currently leads North America consumer products for WBD. He has over 30 years in the industry including time at NBCUniversal, The Walt Disney Company, Williams-Sonoma and Quicksilver.

Preston Kevin Lewis, head of consumer products for Latin America and retail management for the Americas, will add responsibility for North America consumer products as well, reporting to Oberschelp.

Julian Moon, head of consumer products for EMEA and Asia Pacific, announced his retirement in 2024 after 33 years at the company. In the coming months, he will report to Oberschelp and work with him and WBD leadership on succession plans.

Peter van Roden, head of global themed entertainment, will continue in his role leading the licensed location-based entertainment, theme parks and in-person experiences businesses. His team manages the strategic partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and oversees Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and The WB Abu Dhabi, as well as various global experiences.

Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer, also announced he will recruit a new global head of franchise who will work closely with himself and the senior creative leadership team at WBD. This new leader will be responsible for developing the company’s global IP portfolio across all businesses at WBD, working closely with the respective leadership of film, television, games and others.

The changes were made following the decision of Pam Lifford, president of global brands, franchises and experiences to step back from her role to focus on her family member’s healthcare needs. Lifford joined Warner Bros. in 2016 as president of consumer products and is credited with developing the organization into a global, franchise-based business while increasing revenues during that time.

“When I joined the company back in 2016, we set out on a mission to transform the division and how WB thought about fans,” Lifford said. “Today, our team owns franchises, products, in-person experiences, DC and keeps our global consumers engaged in our IP 24/7. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Lifford added, “Today, the group is poised to take all of this forward with the new leadership across the studio and company. You will soar and make WBD unrivaled in the industry.”

Campbell said, “Pam is an extraordinary leader and unique in the entertainment industry. She’s brought tremendous value and thought leadership to the company over the years, and while we wish she were staying on, we understand and appreciate the commitment to family first. She put a tremendous team in place, and I look forward to what we will do together.”

Lifford reports to Campbell, and the new leaders named will all be direct reports to him.

The changes are effective November 27.