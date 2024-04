ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) has partnered with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a global consumer products program featuring Looney Tunes characters that is set to roll out through 2026.

WBDGCP has teamed with eight National Olympic Committees to create country-specific Olympic Team x Looney Tunes merchandise, including the U.S., Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Spain and Mexico. It will also work on Paralympic Team merchandise for the U.S. and Brazil.

In each country, WBDGCP will work with licensees across all major product categories, including fashion and sportswear, toys, collectibles, sporting goods, beauty and grooming, home and seasonal.

Licensees and retailers currently signed on to participate including Honav USA, Fanatics, Outer Stuff, Franco Mfg., Accessory Innovations, Ferrara Candy Company and more in the U.S.; Jóma in Spain; BIG W in Australia; The Warehouse in New Zealand, Carls Jr., Hockey Exportprint, Regalas Silo XXI and Blackstorm in Mexico; Reserva, Grow, Club Comics and Kameleon Bags in Brazil; and others in Poland and Italy. Bioworld, Mad Engine, Freeze and Isaac Morris have also collaborated on products.

Looney Tunes has a long association with sports, including a past product collection featuring Team USA that debuted during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games.

“Sports is in the DNA of the Looney Tunes, and there is no bigger sports stage than the Olympics,” said Robert Oberschelp, head of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. “The Looney Tunes embody the spirit of the Olympics and exemplify teamwork, camaraderie, athleticism and competition, making them an ideal licensing partner for the IOC. Together, the products collection will engage audiences of all ages in a fun and playful way and hope to inspire the next generation of fans.”

Anne-Sophie Voumard, managing director of IOC Television & Marketing Services, added, “Through the licensing collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the timeless charm of Looney Tunes characters will add to our celebration of the Olympic values: the power of sport, the power to create friendships, to cultivate respect and to bring the world together in the pursuit of excellence.”