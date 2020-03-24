2020 Summer Olympics Postponed

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are being postponed to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news was confirmed today in a joint statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee following a conference call between IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

“President Bach and Prime Minister Abe expressed their shared concern about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and what it is doing to people’s lives and the significant impact it is having on global athletes’ preparations for the Games.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

The statement concluded, “The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.”