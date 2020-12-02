WarnerMedia Taps Jennifer Biry for CFO Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Biry has been named WarnerMedia’s new chief financial officer, leading all financial operations for the company.

Biry will report directly to WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. She is replacing Pascal Desroches, who will be moving into the role of chief financial officer at AT&T. Biry most recently served as the chief financial officer of AT&T Communications’ mobility and entertainment organizations. Prior to that, she served as senior VP of finance for AT&T’s technology organization.

Kilar said: “While Jennifer’s extensive experience in successfully managing the financial functions of large, complex businesses is certainly valuable, what is even more relevant in my opinion is her high judgment and razor-sharp insight into WarnerMedia’s biggest challenges and opportunities. Jennifer fully understands and appreciates all that we are doing—and need to do—as a team and a business.”

Biry added: “I am incredibly excited to join Jason and the extraordinary team at WarnerMedia. We have a great responsibility of connecting stories to audiences, and I look forward to working across the organization to drive growth and build value for consumers and partners.”