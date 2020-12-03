10 ViacomCBS Names Head of Development

ADVERTISEMENT

Endemol Shine Australia alum Yeesum Lo has been appointed by 10 ViacomCBS to the newly created role of head of development.

Lo will be responsible for identifying and developing locally produced Australian content across all channels and platforms in conjunction with the wider Network 10 team. She will report directly to the head of programming, Daniel Monaghan. Lo joins 10 ViacomCBS from Endemol Shine Australia, where she held the role of director of digital. She began her career in entertainment at NBCUniversal in New York City, before being appointed manager of business development for Endemol Shine Group in Los Angeles.

Monaghan said: “As we continue to lead the way in showcasing the most talked about shows on Australian television, it is equally important to keep a firm focus on developing new and creative home-grown content that will engage and delight our audiences.

Lo added: “I am thrilled to be joining the 10 ViacomCBS content team after working closely with Network 10 for so many years.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to build on 10’s strong slate of diverse and joyful Australian stories and discover new must-watch content that will strategically appeal to vital viewers across all screens.”