10 ViacomCBS Makes Pair of Key Appointments

10 ViacomCBS has tapped Martin White to be the company’s head of broadcast news and Rashell Habib as head of digital news and strategy, effective immediately.

In their newly created roles, White and Habib will be responsible for leading the 10 News First team into the future while managing the broadcast and digital content strategies for news. They will report directly to Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and executive VP of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand.

White was previously executive producer of 10 News First Sydney. Prior to returning to 10 ViacomCBS, he was a senior figure at both Seven News and Nine News and held various senior roles in the 10 News First Melbourne newsroom. Habib, meanwhile, has held several senior positions at 10 ViacomCBS, most recently social and digital editor. She joined 10 ViacomCBS in May 2018 and has also held senior positions at News Corp for over ten years.

McGarvey said: “Martin has made an important and valuable contribution to our 10 News First bulletin over the past two years. Martin’s experience and comprehensive skills across scripting, editing, content creation and media strategy in news and sport is really impressive. He is also a very well-respected leader and mentor. His appointment ensures that we will continue to deliver compelling news to our viewers seven days a week.

“Rashell’s extensive and specialist strategic social media knowledge, complemented by her news editorial experience and passion, highlights how we are shaping the future of news across all our platforms.

“We are thrilled that Martin and Rashell will lead the 10 News First team. The future of news is looking bright.”

White said: “I am thrilled to continue my journey at Network 10. It’s felt like coming home since returning here two years ago. I relish the opportunity to guide our broadcast news product with an innovative approach during a challenging and exciting time for our industry.”

Habib said: “With the consumption of news ever-evolving and the 10 News First teams’ consummate masters of storytelling, I am excited to help get more and more 10 News First stories to as many Australians as possible.”