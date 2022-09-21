Warner Bros. Discovery Puts New DEI Leadership Team in Place

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery has put in place the leadership team for its newly structured diversity, equity and inclusion group, led by Asif Sadiq.

Sadiq serves as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Karen Horne is now serving as senior VP for North America, Rukasana Bhaijee as VP in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Niarchos Pabalis was appointed director for Latin America. A new role for the Asia Pacific is to be announced soon. All four executives will report to Asif.

Warner Bros. Discovery will have established workforce programs and content/production initiatives continuing under a central strategy team designed to drive long-term change both locally and worldwide. Overseeing these units will be Christian Hug, VP of workforce; Grace Moss, VP of pipeline programs; and Yvette Urbina, VP of content/productions.

Additionally, the global DEI team will collaborate and partner with Johnita Due, who leads diversity for CNN in her role as executive VP of integration and inclusion, Sheereen Russell in her role as senior VP for ad sales and inclusive monetization, and Monica Neal in her role leading DEI communications and marketing.

“A strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion is a top priority for our company, and we are committed to doing everything we can to get this right—not only because it makes good business sense, but because it allows us to build stronger connections with employees, partners and consumers,” said Sadiq. “I am thrilled to announce that we have put in place an incredibly talented and experienced global team, and are in the process of building and implementing a strategy that will enable us to have a positive, lasting impact locally, regionally and beyond.”