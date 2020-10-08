Vuulr Adds 1,000-Plus Hours to Offering

ADVERTISEMENT

Vuulr has clinched new agreements with a range of broadcasters, producers and distributors from across North America and Europe that bring more than 1,000 additional hours of series and films to the platform.

MacGillivray Freeman Films has listed its catalog of award-winning documentaries and short-form series, including America’s Musical Journey, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, America’s Treasures—National Parks and Humpback Whales on Vuulr.

Insight TV is offering the esports series Modern Day Gladiator, motoring show Car Crews with Supercar Blondie and urban exploration series Epic Exploring: Going Local, among its 400-plus hours previously added to the platform.

In addition, the Czech Republic public broadcaster Czech Television has added the six-part psychological drama Sever and 13-episode crime thriller In Rage as part of its catalog.

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana has added a number of its award-winning animated programs such as Franklin, Bravest Warriors, Beyblade Metal Series, Mike the Knight and more.

Ian McKee, CEO of Vuulr, said: “We’re delighted that such renowned media companies from across Europe and North America are on board the Vuulr marketplace, which has now reached the 100,000-hour milestone—a fantastic achievement. We are in no doubt that global buyers will be delighted with such a wide array of incredible titles to select from.”