VIS Distribution Signs Deals from Scripted Slate

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) Distribution has inked a number of agreements for its slate of original scripted content, including for Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, The Oval and Lena Waithe’s Twenties.

The single-camera comedy Twenties, which launched in March this year on BET in the U.S., will make its debut on BBC Three on October 25. The broadcaster acquired exclusive U.K. rights for seasons one and two. The series has also been acquired by New Zealand’s SVOD platform Neon, which will offer all episodes from season one.

VIS Distribution also licensed three scripted titles from actor, producer and director Tyler Perry. Televisora Nicaraguense acquired the live-action comedy Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan for its free-to air channel, Channel 8. Young Dylan first aired on Nickelodeon U.S. in February this year and is Perry’s debut live-action series written especially for children.

Sistas and The Oval, both from Tyler Perry Studios, will air on Canal+ Africa and A+ this fall. The shows premiered on BET in the U.S. last year and have both been renewed for a second season.

“ViacomCBS has a long and privileged history of working with incredible creators and we are fortunate to be able to offer our clients an array of content which depicts strong characters portrayed by top-tier talent, created by skilled and prolific writers and producers such as Tyler and Lena,” commented Lauren Marriott, senior VP of sales and business operations for ViacomCBS International Studios. “These latest sales underscore the increased appetite for fresh, exciting and diverse voices and we’re really thrilled to be bringing these latest VIS catalog additions to new audiences around the world.”