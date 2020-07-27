VCNI Strengthens Youth & Entertainment Leadership Team

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has made key Youth & Entertainment leadership appointments to maximize content and programming across its international suite of brands.

Kelly Bradshaw, who was previously the VP and brand lead for MTV UK Northern & Eastern Europe, will now serve as VP of brand and content strategy for VCNI Youth & Entertainment, leading content strategy and maximizing IP expansion globally. She will also partner with the production, development, sales, LBE, music and consumer products teams to support their efforts to monetize content and drive brand revenue.

Craig Orr, formerly VP of commissioning and development for MTV International, is expanding his remit as VP of content and development for VCNI Youth & Entertainment and is now responsible for the development and commissioning of all original content for linear, digital and OTT platforms across the combined suite of international brands.

Kate Sils, who oversees digital for Nickelodeon International, is expanding her role by adding oversight of the Youth & Entertainment brands to her remit as the VP of VCNI digital multiplatform to lead the strategy and production teams responsible for third-party platform digital consumption.

Jemma Yates, formerly VP of content for Comedy Central and Paramount Network International, is expanding her role to VP of programming and acquisitions for VCNI Youth & Entertainment. She will be responsible for creating engaging content experiences for consumers across all markets and services by leading international content acquisitions and VCNI’s programming strategy across its Youth & Entertainment brands.

Reporting to Kerry Taylor, executive VP of VCNI’s Youth & Entertainment brands, these senior leaders will maximize content and programming across the international suite of brands including MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network in 180 countries outside the U.S.

Taylor said: “This brilliant, creative team will partner with me to harness the power of our combined brands by bringing the best, most compelling content to audiences around the world. Each of these leaders has a wealth of experience that will grow and transform our business for the future while furthering our role as a global content engine.”