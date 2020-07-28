Portfolio Lands Deals on Hero Elementary, Doki & More

ADVERTISEMENT

Portfolio Entertainment has sealed a range of new content partnerships with broadcasters and streaming platforms around the world, including for its newest in-house production, Hero Elementary.

Hero Elementary, a 40×22-minute co-production with Twin Cities PBS, has been acquired by Discovery Inc. for the MENA territory, Minika in Turkey, YLE in Finland and KAN in Israel. British Columbia’s Knowledge Network and Ontario’s TVO licensed rights in Canada.

Do You Know?, Doki and Addison were picked up in the U.S. by the family-focused VOD EncourageTV. TVB, the long-time home for Do You Know? in Hong Kong, added the fourth season of the live-action educational series to its lineup as well. CTC in Russia went for season three. Meanwhile, Addison is heading to China with the local SVOD platform Tencent.

Addison, Do You Know? and Doki have also found a new U.S. home on the Busy Bee streaming service from NCircle. Educational SVOD Epic! added Do You Know? to its lineup as well.

Timor-based GMN TV picked up three seasons of the Portfolio-produced preschool series The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That! and kids’ comedy Freaktown. Carl Squared was licensed by the American Forces Radio & Television Service, which acquired all three seasons for broadcast on American military bases around the world.

The U.S.-based streamer UDU Digital acquired a range of kids’ programming, including Carl Squared, Doki, Do You Know?, Groundling Marsh, Igloo Gloo, Mack & Moxy and Something From Nothing.

From Portfolio’s unscripted catalog, National Geographic Channel acquired Best In The World Japan for broadcast in the MENA region. Ovation went for the food and travel series in the U.S. UDU Digital added Café Maria, Chef Abroad, Fast Indian Cooking with Sapna, Sailing Chef and You Gotta Eat Here! in the U.S. UDU Digital rounded out its acquisitions with a trio of feature films: the holiday-themed Stolen Miracle, horror movie Archons and indie comedy-drama Modern Classic.

“During these unprecedented times, it’s gratifying that our global broadcast and digital partners know they can turn to Portfolio Entertainment to help meet the needs of their audiences,” said Donnie MacIntyre, Portfolio Entertainment’s VP of sales and business development. “Our content will help educate, entertain and thrill kids and adults alike as we all ride out this storm and rely on our screens to keep us connected.”