Portfolio Entertainment Takes Rights to Decoys

ADVERTISEMENT

Portfolio Entertainment has secured the global distribution rights to the six-part comedy series Decoys, which it will launch at Digital MIPTV.

The mockumentary-style series lifts the veil on the cut-throat, winner-take-all sub-culture of competitive wooden duck carving. Decoys follows small-town folks with big hearts and dreams as they compete in an annual contest. From amateurs to seasoned veterans, all the participants demonstrate grit, artistry and a touch of vulnerability while showing a behind-the-scenes look at the world of duck carving.

Decoys launched on CBC Gem in July 2020. Produced by Counterfeit Pictures for CBC Gem, it was created and written by David Pelech (Fighting with My Family, Hello Ladies).

Donnie MacIntyre, VP of sales and business development at Portfolio Entertainment, said: “Decoys is the perfect complement to our roster as we continue our expansion into prime-time comedy and premium scripted content. This eccentric cast of characters who refuse to let any adversity stand between themselves and their dreams will surely resonate with audiences around the world and keep them laughing along the way.”