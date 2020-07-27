Incendo & Screentime NZ Kick Off Production on A Love Yarn

ADVERTISEMENT

Incendo and Screentime New Zealand have commenced principal photography on the new feature A Love Yarn.

Starring New Zealand actress Anna Hutchison, Simon Arblaster and Olivia Tennet, A Love Yarn centers on the owner of a quaint New Zealand yarn shop who gets her world flipped upside down after learning her top supplier of yarn is stopping production. After convincing the charming yet stuck-in-his-ways man who traveled from New York to audit the farm’s business model to give her two weeks to raise enough money to learn yarn spinning and buy the mill herself, she finds herself at a crossroads of business and romance.

A Love Yarn is written by Becca Johanson and directed by Peter Burger (Filthy Rich, Until Proven Innocent, Mataku). It is produced in association with Citytv, a Rogers Sports & Media channel, to air as part of Citytv’s Fall in Love Fridays lineup.