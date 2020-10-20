Tubi Lands Content Deal with Wanda Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Detective Chinatown 2 and The King’s Avatar: For the Glory are headed to Tubi as part of the AVOD platform’s content deal with Wanda Pictures.

Detective Chinatown 2, the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time in China, and The King’s Avatar: For The Glory, an anime film set in the world of esports, will soon be available on Tubi in the U.S. and Canada. The King’s Avatar will also be available in the U.S. and Mexico in Spanish.

“We are thrilled to be aligning with Wanda Pictures as we look to expand our offering with storytelling from international territories,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. “Tubi viewers will soon have access to premium Chinese filmmaking such as Detective Chinatown 2, completely free.”

Detective Chinatown, which came out in 2015, is already available on Tubi.