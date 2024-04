ADVERTISEMENT

TV Latina’s Turkish TV Festival, taking place from May 7 to 9, will offer a conversation with Selin Arat, director of international operations at TIMS&B Productions, where she has been designing and overseeing the international strategy of all the company’s productions since its inception. You can register for this free event here.

She has been director of international operations at TIMS Productions since December 2012, and at TIMS&B Productions since its inception in 2017. TIMS Productions, positioned among the top Turkish production companies, is behind the drama Magnificent Century, which was sold in 140 countries. Now, with 13 series in its offering, TIMS&B has also garnered success with titles such as Bitter Lands.

Other executives taking part in the Turkish TV Festival include Erdem Seçkin, CEO at OGM Pictures; Ateş İnce, managing director at Madd Entertainment; Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and sales and acquisitions director at Inter Medya; Sibel Levendoğlu, sales manager for Latin America and North America at Kanal D International; Handan Özkubat, director for Turkish drama at Eccho Rights; Özge Özpirinççi, star of I Am Mother; Müge Akar, global sales director at atv; Iván Sánchez, sales director for Latin America at Global Agency; Aysegul Tuzun, managing director at MISTCO; and Duda Rodrigues, sales manager for Latin America at Calinos Entertainment. The names of other leading executives joining the upcoming Turkish TV Festival will be revealed soon.

The upcoming Turkish TV Festival in Spanish and English will feature keynotes with leading producers and distributors in the Turkish television space. It will be streamed live and available on-demand at www.FestivalTurco.com and www.TurkishTVFestival.com.

The Turkish TV Festival joins previously held events, including the TV Latina Festival, Festival de producción, as well as the Festival de streaming and Festival FAST.

Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the Turkish TV Festival is FREE, offering sponsors the opportunity to reach executives who subscribe to our five daily newsletters. Our virtual festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants!

