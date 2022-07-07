The Summer I Turned Pretty Tops June’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video, has picked up the most followers on Instagram since its launch of all the new series that made their debut in June, according to The WIT.

An adaptation of the YA novel of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty centers on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children and the enduring power of strong female friendship. Starring Lola Tung (1 million followers) and written by Jenny Han (700,000), the series as 558,000 Instagram followers.

Todas as Garotas em Mim (All the Girls Within Me), a teen series that chronicles the dream life of a digital influencer and how her daily conflicts are the same as those of girls in the Bible, has picked up 224,000 followers for second place since its premiere on Record TV in Brazil. Mharessa (6.4 million followers), Juliana Knust (754,000), Adriana Garambone (367,000) and Angelo Paes Leme (306,000) star.

In third place with 218,000 followers, Seversin (Love and Hate) stars İlayda Alişan (3 million followers) and Burak Yörük (1.6 million). The romantic drama series, which airs on Kanal D in Turkey, centers on a famous young actor named Tolga, who is having a mid-career crisis and decides to shoot a rom-com to re-boost his fame. He falls in love with Asya, an ordinary girl who becomes his co-star.

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel (199,000) is June’s fourth-place series. Starring Alysia Reiner (249,000 followers), Matt Lintz (158,000) and Yasmeen Fletcher (152,000), the science-fiction series follows a teenager named Kamela Khan, a Pakistani-American from a religious Muslim family in New Jersey, who has the ability to stretch and change shape.

A medical drama series, Senden Daha Güzel (The Beauty Inside) has picked up 188,000 followers on Instagram since its launch on FOX Turkey to round out the top five. It follows the colorful conflict between a female doctor from the countryside and a famous doctor from Istanbul. Cemre Baysel (3.2 million followers) and Burak Çelik (1.5 million) star.

With 179,000 followers for sixth place, the discovery+ factual entertainment series Trixie Motel sees drag star Trixie Mattel take on the renovation of a rundown hotel in Palm Springs with help from her celebrity friends. Mattel has 2.9 million followers.

In seventh place with 94,000 followers, the comedy series Gizli Saklı (Confidential) follows two undercover cops. Like a newly married couple, Pamir and Naz will try to take down a mafia boss. The FOX Turkey series stars Sinem Ünsal (2 million followers) and Halit Özgür Sarı (1.3 million).

La Ley de Baltazar (Baltazar’s Law) has accumulated 71,000 Instagram followers since its launch on Mega in Chile for eighth place. Starring Francisca Imboden (360,000 followers), Francisco Reyes (131,000) and Gabriel Cañas (118,000), the romantic comedy series tells the story of a nice, extroverted widower who has three children whom he rarely sees. A sudden heart attack changes the family’s dynamic.

A high school drama series, Tozluyaka (Dusty Collar) tells the story of young people from different social backgrounds who become friends and whose lives change overnight due to an unexpected event. The show, which has racked up 51,000 followers for ninth place, stars Ecem Çalhan (399,000 followers), Dolunay Soysert (304,000) and Tayanç Ayaydın (126,000).

Rounding out June’s top ten, Drag Race France has picked up 50,000 Instagram followers since it debuted on France.tv Slash and France 2, France. The French adaptation of the talent search RuPaul’s Drag Race features ten glamorous and outrageous drag queen contestants competing for the title of the Next Drag Superstar. It features Nicky Doll (639,000 followers), Daphné Bürki (216,000) and Kiddy Smile (71,000) as judges.

