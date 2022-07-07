WBITVP New Zealand Appoints Co-Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) New Zealand has tapped Emma White as co-managing director, taking over for Greg Heathcote, who stepped down for health reasons earlier this year.

With Mike Molloy, White is jointly responsible for running the company’s production operations in New Zealand. White previously served as head of unscripted and has been an executive producer on many of WBITVP New Zealand’s key series, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, The Masked Singer NZ, Survivor NZ, The Bachelor NZ, The Great Kiwi Bake Off, Project Runway NZ, The Block NZ and Married at First Sight NZ.

White and Molloy report directly to Ronald Goes, executive VP and head of WBITVP.

Goes said: “We are thrilled to appoint Emma as co-managing director at Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand. Emma’s track record speaks for itself, and with her joining Mike, we have a strong and dynamic leadership in place to help us continue to build on our many successes in the country.”

White added: “I’m delighted to be working alongside Mike at the helm of WBITVP New Zealand, showcasing the very best of home-grown creativity and world-class entertainment and look forward to working with our brilliant team in the next exciting chapter of our business.”