AGBO Names UCP Alum VP of Television

ADVERTISEMENT

AGBO, the entertainment company founded by Anthony and Joe Russo and producer Mike Larocca, has hired Universal Content Productions (UCP) alum Alessandra Mamán as VP of television.

Mamán joins the company following more than seven years at Universal Content Productions, where she worked her way from executive assistant to director of scripted development. Her credits include acting as the lead creative executive on series such as Peacock’s Dr. Death, starring Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater; Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor; and Hulu’s The Girl from Plainville, starring Elle Fanning.

Scott Nemes, president of television, to whom Mamán will report, said, “I have worked with Alessandra for many years, and she is a wonderfully talented person and a tireless worker. She is the ideal person to come and work with me in building AGBO’s television slate. I am so excited to have her join the team.”

AGBO has also promoted Kassee Whiting, who has been with the studio since 2018, to senior VP of film. She will expand her role of managing development for a robust slate of films with a wide range of partners, including the live-action Hercules remake for Disney; Fudge, the adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling children’s book Superfudge, for Disney; the Chris Pratt-starring Bodyguards for Universal; and Zoe Saldana’s The Bluff for Netflix. Whiting will begin to oversee films through the company’s Gozie Agbo banner, which focuses on a select number of smaller genre plays that spotlight visionaries who are early in their careers. She will continue to oversee some of AGBO’s various filmmaker initiatives.

“Kassee seamlessly tows the line of building out star-driven, elevated, event films for a global audience while seeking out new, innovative and underrepresented voices to champion through Gozie Agbo,” said Angela Russo-Otstot, president of creative, to whom Whiting will continue to report. “Her remarkable passion and care for the talent she works with speaks directly to our mission of being creative first, making her a true asset to our partners as well as our studio at large. I am thrilled to continue this journey with her.”