Shudder Expands into Australia & New Zealand

AMC Networks’ Shudder is now available in Australia and New Zealand, adding to a global footprint that already includes the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K. and Ireland.

The subscription streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural-themed content offers hundreds of hours of programming, including dozens of original and exclusive movies and original series like the breakout hits Creepshow and Cursed Films. Recent Shudder originals include the Zoom-based Host, shot in quarantine.

Shudder is available in Australia and New Zealand on the web, iOS, Apple TV, Android and Android TV, and also FireTV in Australia.

“We’re thrilled to share our unrivaled collection of curated horror and supernatural movies and series with Australian and New Zealand audiences just in time for Halloween season, where we feature our biggest and best programming of the year,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager. “These new launches continue our growing international expansion and our commitment to offer premium genre entertainment to a global audience.”