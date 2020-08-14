VENN & Amagi Align for New Age Gaming TV Network

ADVERTISEMENT

VENN has launched a free-to-view new age gaming TV network built on Amagi’s cloud-based platform.

Through the partnership, the new 24/7 live network is now available on major social media platforms, including Twitch, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, as well as Amagi’s owned and operated app. It will soon be available on key free ad-supported TV (FAST) platforms and cable networks.

Amagi’s platform helps simplify scheduling of programming and commercial breaks, enabling a mix of live studio shows, third party content and library content while providing monetization opportunities. Amagi’s cloud-based infrastructure enables seamless integration between production, master control and distribution of content. VENN’s Amagi technology stack consists of Cloudport, Cloudport-live and Thunderstorm, Amagi’s Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) platform.

​Scott Gilles, chief technology officer at VENN said, “Given that we were launching a completely new network, our priority was to invest in a future-proof new age infrastructure that will allow us to do flexible remote production and master control. VENN is the first premium ​24/7 entertainment TV network set up to be distributed across major social media platforms, connected TVs, FAST platforms and both vMVPDs and MVPDs. We needed a solution that supports complex live production, cloud-based master control, dynamic ad insertion, and deep integration with social media, Connected TV and cable/satellite platforms. Amagi was an excellent fit that met all our requirements and was able to deliver on our accelerated timelines.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi, added: “The entire solution used by VENN is designed to be a light touch system for advanced sports automation. The launch of VENN using a fully cloud-based infrastructure demonstrates the growing popularity of cloud solutions and its power to be a single unified platform for both broadcast TV and OTT. VENN fulfils a strong need among millennials for gaming content and we are proud to be their technology partner.”