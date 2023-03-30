Scott Pilgrim Anime for Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix and UCP are working on an all-new anime series based on Scott Pilgrim that will feature the entire cast from the original film.

Bryan Lee O’Malley, the author and artist of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Happily) serve as executive producers, writers and showrunners. The original film’s director, co-writer and producer Edgar Wright, serves as executive producer. Science SARU serves as the animation studio with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora.

The cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will reunite for the project, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman and Ellen Wong.

“We’re getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure,” said O’Malley and Grabinski. “We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Wright added, “One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film’s release in 2010, we’ve done Q&As, remembrances and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski, has conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

“It’s official: we’ve been obsessed with Scott Pilgrim! This series has been a wild ride, full of fresh and thrilling experiences for everyone at Science SARU. Working with such amazing artists and animators under the visionary leadership of director Abel Gongora has been an absolute dream come true,” said Choi. “Our team is over the moon about bringing the Scott Pilgrim world to life. We can hardly contain our excitement—this is going to be epic!”